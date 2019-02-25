England's Lawes ruled out of Six Nations with calf strain

England lock Courtney Lawes will miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a calf strain during Saturday's defeat by Wales, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

The 30-year-old had to be helped off the field in Cardiff and a subsequent MRI revealed the damage.

"Lawes is expected to be out for a minimum of four weeks. He will return to his club for rehabilitation," RFU said in a press release.

England's hopes of completing the Grand Slam were dashed following the 21-13 defeat by Wales.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Pritha Sarkar)