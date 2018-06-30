England's Loftus-Cheek trains separately

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England trained on Saturday with two players from their 23-man squad missing from the session as Ruben Loftus-Cheek did 'individual recovery' while Fabian Delph flew home for the birth of his child.

REPINO, Russia: England trained on Saturday with two players from their 23-man squad missing from the session as Ruben Loftus-Cheek did 'individual recovery' while Fabian Delph flew home for the birth of his child.

Gareth Southgate's side face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday in their round of 16 match.

Advertisement

Loftus-Cheek worked in the gym at the team hotel but is not carrying an injury while Delph returned home to England directly from their 1-0 loss to Belgium in Kaliningrad with his wife due to give birth on Saturday.

Midfielder Delph, who played the full 90 minutes against Belgium, is expected to travel back quickly to England's base.

Dele Alli, who missed England's 6-1 win over Panama due to a thigh injury and also sat out the Belgium game, took full part in the training and could be set to return to the side against Colombia.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Advertisement