England's Mako Vunipola out for three months with hamstring injury

REUTERS: England prop Mako Vunipola needs surgery on his hamstring and has been ruled out for at least three months, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

The 28-year-old was injured in Saracens' 20-10 Champions Cup final win over Leinster on Saturday but should recover in time for the World Cup in Japan in September.

Advertisement

"Saracens prop Mako Vunipola has been ruled out for the rest of the season and will miss the remainder of his club's Premiership campaign," the RFU said in a statement.

"Vunipola's hamstring injury requires surgery and will take a minimum of three months to recover."

England play Wales on Aug. 11 and 17, Ireland on Aug. 24 and then face Italy in a final warm-up game on Sept. 6.

They kick off their World Cup Pool C campaign against Tonga on Sept. 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)