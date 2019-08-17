England's McConnochie to miss Wales clash with muscle strain

Ruaridh McConnochie's wait for a first England cap will continue after the Bath wing was withdrawn from the squad for Saturday's World Cup warm-up match against Wales due to a muscle strain.

The 27-year-old, who also missed last Sunday's 33-19 victory over Wales at Twickenham Stadium due to a hip problem, will be replaced by club team mate Anthony Watson.

"Ruaridh McConnochie had been due to make his England debut on the wing, but was forced to withdraw from the team due to injury," the Rugby Football Union said in a statement https://www.englandrugby.com/news/article/wales-england-rugby-cardiff-preview-stats.

England coach Eddie Jones had included McConnochie as the only uncapped player in his 31-man World Cup squad on Monday.

After Saturday's clash at Cardiff, England play home matches against Ireland and Italy before heading to Japan, where they kick off their World Cup campaign against Tonga in Pool C on Sept. 22.

