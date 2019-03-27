England's players' union chief Taylor to stand down

Gordon Taylor, chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) which represents players in England and Wales, will step down after a review of the organisation's governance.

Taylor, 74, who has faced criticism over his salary level, will stay on until the end of the review and the recruitment of a new CEO, the PFA said after its annual general meeting.

More than 200 former and current players signed a letter in November calling for Taylor to stand down and urging the modernisation of the body he has headed since 1981.

Taylor said in the statement https://www.thepfa.com/news/2019/3/27/proposal-for-the-future-of-the-pfa on Wednesday: "Today, members of the PFA have agreed that I should remain as Chief Executive throughout the period of the review to provide the necessary stability for our organisation and members.

“I have given the majority of my life to the advancement of the PFA and I hope I have provided a platform for our continued success in the future."

The PFA said once the recruitment process has ended, the current Chairman and Management Committee will also step down at the following AGM.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)