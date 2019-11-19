England's Rashford feels back to his best after 'tough period'

With nine goals in his last 10 games for Manchester United and England, forward Marcus Rashford says he has put a tough start to the season behind him and is feeling confident in front of goal once more.

The 22-year-old added that his return to form had been helped by a consistent run of games.

"It has been a tough period and now I'm getting consistent games and playing week in, week out," said Rashford, who scored in both of England's recent Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo. "As a forward that has huge importance.

"If you are not in the team and you're in and out, you don't quite have that confidence in front of goal. But when you're having a run in the team it's important to come up with the goods and once you start doing that it becomes second nature."

England scored 11 goals in their last two qualifiers, and 37 in eight qualification matches, and Rashford said it was important to utilize all their attacking weapons.

"I have been in two tournaments now and the squad is so important," he added. "With the qualities that every individual has in this team it is something we have to use to our advantage.

"People are going to be playing at different moments but when you are on the pitch you have to do your best, and try to come up with the goods. It is good competition."

