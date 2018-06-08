England's Rashford unfazed by limited Man Utd playing time

REUTERS: Limited playing time at Manchester United last season has added to striker Marcus Rashford's frustration but the England international believes he will be ready to make his mark at the World Cup.

Rashford made 35 appearances in the league last season with 18 of them coming from the bench as manager Jose Mourinho preferred to use the 20-year-old as an impact substitute.

Asked if the lack of playing time had added to his frustration Rashford said: "It's a bit of both... if you play a lot of games it's difficult to be fresh... if you play fewer games you have the feeling that you want to play more.

"It's a Catch-22, but I'm happy that I'm in good physical condition now - a lot better than I was at the end of last year. This year, I feel in better condition and that's good," Rashford told http://www.espn.co.uk/football/england/story/3520198/englands-marcus-rashford-ready-for-world-cup-despite-lack-of-man-united-action ESPN.

The striker added that England appeared better prepared for the June 14-July 15 tournament in Russia than they were two years ago for Euro 2016 in France where they lost to Iceland in the round of 16.

"It's definitely a different sort of vibe," Rashford added. "You're a bit more prepared individually but also as a team as well, a bit more relaxed and going into the tournament we're more clued up about what we need to do."

Rashford faces competition from the likes of Raheem Sterling of Manchester City to play alongside captain Harry Kane in attack.

England play their first match in Group G against Tunisia in Volgograd on June 18.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)