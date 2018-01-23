England's Root to miss T20 series in Australia, New Zealand

Joe Root will miss England's Twenty20 tri-series against Australia and New Zealand so he can rest, the ECB said on Monday.

The 27-year-old England test captain will return home for a break having played in every Ashes match and the first three one day internationals with Australia this month.

Root, whose team lost the Ashes 4-0, will miss the T20 series starting on Feb. 3, with England's first game four days later, but return for the first of five ODI matches against New Zealand in Hamilton on Feb. 25.

No replacement has yet been named for the T20 series, with Eoin Morgan, whose team have already secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI series with Australia, leading England as limited-overs captain.

"I came into this tour wanting to play everything. I love playing for England and I don't like missing games of cricket," said Root, who suffered from dehydration, diarrhoea and vomiting because of viral gastroenteritis during the final Ashes test.

"I had a long chat with (England coach) Trevor Bayliss about things and there's obviously a big summer ahead and a lot of cricket still to be played. It's going to be really important to make sure that I'm available for all of that.

"The decision has been made to have a little break. I'm sure when I'm at home I will be sat watching and willing the lads on."

