England's Scott signs new contract with Man City Women as player-coach

REUTERS: England international Jill Scott has agreed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City that will see her become a player-coach at the club.

The 33-year-old midfielder joined City in January 2014, having started her career with her hometown club Sunderland before a seven-year spell with Everton.

Scott, who has 149 England caps, has claimed three Continental Cups, two FA Cups and one Women's Super League title with City.

She will work alongside newly-appointed Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor and assistant coach Alan Mahon.

"I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost – I still want to play for this team and get success," Scott told the club's website https://www.mancity.com/news/womens/jill-scott-player-coach-contract-extension-63727461.

"The coaching role is good – it means I can access the coaches a bit more. I get to learn from the likes of Gareth Taylor and Alan Mahon and it keeps that side going as well as playing."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)