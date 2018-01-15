England's Stokes charged with affray

England cricketer Ben Stokes has been charged with affray following an incident in the city of Bristol last September, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

LONDON: England cricketer Ben Stokes has been charged with affray following an incident in the city of Bristol last September, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

Stokes, 26, and two other men are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court at a date to be fixed.

Stokes has not played for England since the incident, missing out on the Ashes tour to Australia.

(Reporting by Keith Weir, editing by Ed Osmond)