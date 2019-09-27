England's Taylor quits international cricket over anxiety issues

REUTERS: England women's wicketkeeper-batsman Sarah Taylor has retired from international cricket because of her ongoing battle with anxiety, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Taylor, 30, made her England debut as a 17-year-old in 2006, and went to make 226 appearances. She scored 6,533 international runs to finish second on England women's all-time list of run-scorers, behind her long-term captain, Charlotte Edwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This has been a tough decision but I know it's the right one, for me and for my health moving forward," Taylor said in a statement.

"I can't thank my team mates enough, both past and present, and the ECB for being supporters and friends along my journey.

"Playing for England and getting to wear the shirt for so long has been a dream come true and I have been blessed with so many great moments throughout my career."

Taylor's 232 dismissals across all three formats is a record for women's internationals. She was part of England's World Cup-winning team of 2017, scoring 396 runs in the tournament at an average of 49.50.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Sarah can be immensely proud of everything she has achieved in an England shirt, and of everything she has done for the women's game," Clare Connor, managing director of England women's cricket, said.

"She is someone that young people can look up to, for her achievements and talent on the pitch – but also for her bravery and resilience off it. She has come through significant adversity and performed on the world stage for her country."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)