England's Tom Curran ruled out of one-dayers against India

England all-rounder Tom Curran has been ruled out of this month's limited-overs matches against India after suffering a side strain, the England and Wales Crickert Board said on Tuesday.

England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 23, 2018 England's Tom Curran in action during nets Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

The 23-year-old has been replaced by his younger brother Sam in the squad.

England take on India in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals on Tuesday in Manchester.

The teams are also scheduled to play three ODIs and five test matches.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

