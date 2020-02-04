England's Tuilagi ruled out of Scotland game with groin strain

England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland due to a groin injury sustained during their shock defeat by France over the weekend, coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland due to a groin injury sustained during their shock defeat by France over the weekend, coach Eddie Jones said on Tuesday.

Tuilagi limped off early in the 24-17 loss in Paris when he tweaked his groin and scans confirmed the Leicester player had a low grade strain that will keep him out of the Calcutta Cup clash at Murrayfield.

However, Jones said he is optimistic the 28-year-old would return in time for their home fixture against Ireland later this month.

"He has got a slight low-grade adductor strain," Jones told reporters. "But hopefully he will be fit for Ireland, which is very good news, outstanding news."

England are fourth in the standings after the first round of fixtures while Scotland are fifth.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

