England's Tuilagi ruled out of South Africa clash with groin strain

Centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England's squad for Saturday's test against South Africa with a minor groin strain, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

The 27-year-old Leicester centre picked up the injury in training and will be replaced by Sale wing Chris Ashton on the bench for the opening November test at Twickenham.

Tuilagi, who last played for England in 2016, has endured a wretched four-year run of injuries.

"Manu's disappointed. He desperately wanted to play for England again," scrum coach Neal Hatley said.

