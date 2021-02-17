England's U-19 tour of Australia postponed again because of COVID-19

LONDON: The England under-19 team's proposed tour of Australia has been postponed for a second time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The tour, originally scheduled for this month, was pushed back to April but both the boards have decided to postpone it further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It's disappointing that we have had to postpone it for the time being, but clearly the right decision given the current climate," ECB Performance Director Mo Bobat said in a statement.

"Both boards will continue to explore options for rescheduling."

The ECB remains hopeful of hosting the return leg of the series during England's domestic season.

Cricket Australia's national talent and pathways manager Graham Manou said the boards had considered the "significant logistical challenges" involved in staging the series and players' well-being before taking the decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The difficulties faced by organisers of sporting events have been in sharp focus at the Australian Open tennis tournament, though limited crowds will be allowed to return from Thursday after Victoria lifted a snap coronavirus lockdown at midnight on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by David Goodman)