England's uncapped Robson aims to channel nerves in Ireland clash

Uncapped scrumhalf Dan Robson expects to use the big match nerves to his advantage if he gets the chance to launch his international carrier on Saturday in England's potentially pivotal Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The 26-year-old Wasps player toured South Africa with England last year but did not play, making him all the keener to make his debut from the bench in the Aviva Stadium clash with the defending champions.

"I get quite nervous but that's something I embrace - I like getting nervous, I like that big-game feel and I try to use it as much as possible," Robson said.

"You use that excitement of running out on Saturday, which is going to be immense, and the more I use that to my benefit the better it will be."

England, who finished fifth in last year's competition, have lost their last two matches against the Irish. They have not won in Dublin since 2013, when Robson and his father were in the crowd.

"It was pretty tasty," Robson said. "It's a cliche but this is what you want to do and it's why you play the game, to be play in front of these big, passionate crowds."

Robson has played at the Aviva with his club side in the Champions Cup but expects a different challenge on Saturday.

"Going up against Ireland and (opposing scrumhalf) Conor Murray is a massively exciting thing for me and another chance to prove yourself," he said.

"As a rugby player you want to go up against ...the best players in your position, as well as the best teams."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)