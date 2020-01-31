England's Watson ruled out of Six Nations opener

England winger Anthony Watson has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France with a calf injury, England Rugby said on Thursday.

LONDON: England winger Anthony Watson has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France with a calf injury, England Rugby said on Thursday.

Watson would have started Sunday's game in Paris but will miss out due to the injury sustained before he joined the squad's training camp in Portugal.

Ollie Thorley or George Furbank could make their debut in the back three for the World Cup runners-up.

Hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who returned to England for family reasons on Tuesday, will rejoin the squad in Paris.

Coach Eddie Jones will name his team to face France on Friday.

Squad

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola

Backs: Elliot Daly, Ollie Devoto, Owen Farrell, George Ford, George Furbank, Willi Heinz, Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May, Ollie Thorley, Manu Tuilagi, Ben Youngs

