England's Wood to miss Sri Lanka tour with injury

REUTERS: Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of England's test tour of Sri Lanka next month with a side strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Wood picked up the injury at the end of the South Africa tour earlier this month and underwent scans in London, which confirmed a small tear to his left side.

Injuries have restricted Wood to 15 test appearances since his international debut in 2015, but he impressed in South Africa, claiming 12 wickets in two tests as England secured a 3-1 series win.

Wood also featured in all three games of England's 2-1 T20I series win.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood will replace Wood in the squad for the two-test series, which begins in Galle on March 19.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toyb Davis)

