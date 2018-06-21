England seek Cipriani tonic to end winless run

South Africa and England enter Saturday's third and final test at Newlands with very different mindsets as touring flyhalf Danny Cipriani prepares to take centre stage with a first test start in a decade.

CAPE TOWN: South Africa and England enter Saturday's third and final test at Newlands with very different mindsets as touring flyhalf Danny Cipriani prepares to take centre stage with a first test start in a decade.

South Africa have already secured the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead, having extended England's losing streak to five tests in a row while continuing to pile the pressure on visiting coach Eddie Jones.

Jones, whose tenure was endorsed in a statement from the Rugby Football Union after last weekend's loss in Bloemfontein, has made four changes for the final test, three of which have been enforced, with the stand-out being Cipriani's selection ahead of the steady George Ford.

The mercurial 30-year-old Cipriani, who has a history of falling foul of authority, last started a test in November 2008, but has impressed Jones on this tour with his work-rate and desire in training.

At what is likely to be a wet Newlands, Cipriani will be given the chance to put his hand up for a place at next year's World Cup.

"This is going to be a game that revolves a lot around kicking and at 10 he gives us a left-footed option together with Owen (Farrell) at 12 with the right foot," Jones told reporters on Thursday.

"Danny has impressed us and has worked hard to become part of the team. He deserves the opportunity.

"It is a hard call on George, he is an important part of our team and does a lot of work behind the scenes. He has done some good things in the games, but we just feel for this game it might be the right opportunity (for Cipriani)."

Jones expects a tough battle up front and has been forced to make three changes in the pack.

Chris Robshaw is recalled to the blindside flank after New Zealand-born Brad Shields dropped out of the squad due to illness.

Prop Joe Marler comes into the side in place of Mako Vunipola, who has returned home for family reasons, while Nathan Hughes takes over at No.8 from Billy Vunipola, who re-fractured his arm in last weekend's loss.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says they are wary of the x-factor that Cipriani brings, but adds it will be a good test for his inexperienced side.

"Chatting to (fullback) Willie (le Roux), who was at the same club (Wasps) as him, he will tell you he has learnt so much from Cipriani in terms of attack, running lines and picking the right options really late.

"He is a wonderful player, he is a bit of a naughty one but he tends to bring wonderful rugby. We will have to manage that."

The Boks have made five changes to their side with fullback Warrick Gelant, centres Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen, flyhalf Elton Jantjies and hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle drafted into the team.

"We need to look at our combinations ahead of the World Cup next year and see who is ready for that final 31-man squad. This game will provide a very good test of that," Erasmus says.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Ian Chadband)