COLOMBO: England were all out for 230 in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka 327 to win the third and final test on Sunday.

Jos Buttler top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 64. Dilruwan Perera (5-88) and Malinda Pushpakumara (3-28) were the main wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)