England set to return to Japan in 2020

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England are set for a return to Japan for a groundbreaking two-test tour against the Rugby World Cup hosts next June - the first time they will play Japan on their home soil.

TOKYO, Japan: England are set for a return to Japan for a groundbreaking two-test tour against the Rugby World Cup hosts next June: the first time they will play Japan on their home soil.

The Rugby Football Union is yet to confirm their plans but their travel arm has begun advertising packages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Eddie Jones’s team will play in an historic two-test series against the Brave Blossoms in the Land of Rising Sun," they said on englandtravel.com.

"This is a great opportunity to see England in action, particularly if fans didn’t experience Rugby World Cup 2019. This will be an historic tour for England and something not be missed."

England have played Japan twice, beating them 60-7 in the 1987 World Cup in Sydney and then 35-15 at Twickenham last year.

The RFU said last week that England would face New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and a yet-to-be decided Tier Two team in next year's November internationals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)