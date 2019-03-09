England skittle out West Indies for 45 in T20 demolition

REUTERS: England bowled West Indies out for 45 - the second lowest total in international Twenty20 history - to win by 137 runs as they registered their biggest win in the format on Friday.

The West Indies total was six more than the 39 made by Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014 and is the lowest score made by a full member test-playing nation in a T20.

West Indies and New Zealand had shared the lowest score, 60, by full members until Friday's game in Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

England had recovered from 32 for four to make 182 for six thanks to a 55 from Joe Root and an excellent 87 from 47 balls by Sam Billings.

But West Indies were skittled out by England with medium-pacer Chris Jordan taking four for 6 in his two overs - the best figures by an England bowler in T20s.

The Caribbean side played some awful shots with just two batsmen in double figures as they were dismissed in 11.5 overs.

The win clinches the three-match series for England ahead of Sunday's final contest of the tour - also in Basseterre.

It was disappointing for the home crowd who had expected more from a team that had beaten England in the three-test match series and drawn 2-2 in an exciting series of one-day games.

"It's one of those games, it's been our worst batting performance, but we've had more good days than England in this series (tour)," said West Indies captain Jason Holder.

His counterpart Eoin Morgan hailed the fifth wicket partnership of 82 between Billings and Root which turned the innings around as England set their biggest winning margin by runs in a T20.

"Our biggest improvement has been that we've adapted to conditions very well. Backs against the wall at 30 for 4, the partnership was outstanding, and we grabbed hold of the momentum. We've got to keep on learning," he said.

(Writing by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)