England skittle out West Indies for 45 in Twenty20 demolition

REUTERS: England beat West Indies by 137 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 45 - the second lowest total in international Twenty20 history - as the tourists registered their biggest win in the format on Friday.

The West Indies total was six more than the 39 made by Netherlands against Sri Lanka in 2014 and is the lowest score made by a full member test-playing nation in a T20.

West Indies and New Zealand had shared the lowest score, 60, by full members until Friday's game in Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

England had recovered from 32 for four to make 182 for six thanks to a 55 from Joe Root and an excellent 87 from 47 balls by Sam Billings.

But West Indies were skittled out by England with medium-pacer Chris Jordan taking four for 6 in his two overs.

The win clinches the three-match series for England ahead of Sunday's final contest of the tour.

