Following is the 26-man England squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino (March 25), Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

REUTERS: Following is the 26-man England squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino (March 25), Albania (March 28) and Poland (March 31).

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Nick Pope

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins.

