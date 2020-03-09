England substitute White snatches 1-0 win against Japan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England's Ellen White came off the bench to grab a late goal for a 1-0 win over Japan on Sunday that revived their campaign in the SheBelieves Cup after they lost to hosts the United States in their opening game of the invitational tournament.

Forward White nudged the ball past goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda in the 84th minute with an assist from fellow substitute Toni Duggan to secure the three precious points for an England side playing without key defender Lucy Bronze through injury.

"I think without doubt she's one of the best strikers in the world. She's clinical, she's relentless, she's ruthless, She came on today and had one chance and scored," said coach Phil Neville, whose side have a slim chance of retaining the trophy.

It was only England's third win in nine matches since they lost to the U.S. in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals in France.

The Lionesses have three points behind the U.S. and Spain with four apiece, and face the Spaniards in their final match of the round-robin event in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.

The U.S. were playing Spain later on Sunday.

