England team to play South Africa in third test
CAPE TOWN: England coach Eddie Jones has named the following side to face South Africa in Cape Town in the third and final test of the series on Saturday:
15-Elliot Daly, 14-Jonny May, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Mike Brown, 10-Danny Cipriani, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Jonny Hill, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Sam Simmonds, 22-Ben Spencer, 23-Denny Solomona.
