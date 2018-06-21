England team to play South Africa in third test

England coach Eddie Jones has named the following side to face South Africa in Cape Town in the third and final test of the series on Saturday:

CAPE TOWN: England coach Eddie Jones has named the following side to face South Africa in Cape Town in the third and final test of the series on Saturday:

15-Elliot Daly, 14-Jonny May, 13-Henry Slade, 12-Owen Farrell (captain), 11-Mike Brown, 10-Danny Cipriani, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Tom Curry, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-Maro Itoje, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 2-Jamie George, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Alec Hepburn, 18-Harry Williams, 19-Jonny Hill, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Sam Simmonds, 22-Ben Spencer, 23-Denny Solomona.

