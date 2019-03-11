England thrash Windies again to sweep T20 series

REUTERS: England ended their Caribbean tour on an upbeat note when they thrashed West Indies by eight wickets in the final T20 international on Sunday to sweep the three-match series.

Fast-medium bowler David Willey rattled through West Indies' top order, taking 4-7 off his three overs as England dismissed the home team for a paltry 71 in just 13 overs at Basseterre in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Advertisement

The capitulation left West Indies with the ignominy of being the first team to score less than 75 in consecutive T20 internationals, following their 45-run total in the second game on Friday.

It took England just 10.3 overs to polish off their victory target, Jonny Bairstow scoring more than half of their total with his quickfire 37.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Chadband)