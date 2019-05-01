England to play Euro 2020 qualifier with Kosovo at St Mary's

Southampton's St Mary's Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in September, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Southampton's St Mary's Stadium has been confirmed as the venue for England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in September, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

It will be the first time England have played in Southampton since October 2002 when Sven-Goran Eriksson's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Macedonia.

Advertisement

Both the women's senior team and men's under-21 side have played at St Mary's in recent years and now Gareth Southgate's squad will look to build on their winning start to the Euro qualification campaign.

The Group A fixture scheduled for Sept. 10 would be the first competitive home game England will have played away from Wembley since Old Trafford hosted a qualifier against Macedonia in October 2006.

The FA are keen to take England games around the country as they look to capitalise on the renewed optimism surrounding Southgate's team that reached the World Cup semi-finals last year for the first time since 1990.

The match will also be England's first-ever game with Kosovo since they were affiliated with UEFA and FIFA in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)