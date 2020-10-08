England trio to miss Wales clash due to COVID-19 protocol breach

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

LONDON: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday after they breached COVID-19 regulations at the weekend, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.

Chilwell and Sancho attended a party for Abraham's 23rd birthday in London on Saturday.

The event was reportedly organised as a surprise but broke the "rule of six", which is one of the government's guidelines banning people in England from mixing in groups of over six to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"They miss the game with Wales, if they are not able to be with us by Friday morning, they'll miss the game with Belgium," Southgate told a news conference.

"We just have to make sure to protect the whole group that is key. The timelines on the incubation period are really complex and we have to manage that as best we can."

