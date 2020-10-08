England trio to miss Wales clash due to COVID-19 protocol breach

Sport

England trio to miss Wales clash due to COVID-19 protocol breach

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday after they breached COVID-19 regulations at the weekend, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.

Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Crystal Palace - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 3, 2020 Chelsea's Tammy Abraham speaks with Timo Werner before the ball is handed to Jorginho to take a penalty for Chelsea Pool via REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Bookmark

LONDON: Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss England's friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday after they breached COVID-19 regulations at the weekend, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.

Chilwell and Sancho attended a party for Abraham's 23rd birthday in London on Saturday.

The event was reportedly organised as a surprise but broke the "rule of six", which is one of the government's guidelines banning people in England from mixing in groups of over six to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

"They miss the game with Wales, if they are not able to be with us by Friday morning, they'll miss the game with Belgium," Southgate told a news conference.

"We just have to make sure to protect the whole group that is key. The timelines on the incubation period are really complex and we have to manage that as best we can."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark