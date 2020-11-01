England win Six Nations Championship

Sport

England win Six Nations Championship

England were crowned Six Nations Champions on Saturday after they beat Italy 34-5 in Rome and France defeated Ireland 35-27 in Paris.

Six Nations Championship - Italy v England
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Italy v England - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 31, 2020 England’s Tom Curry celebrates with Billy Vunipola and teammates after the match

England won the tournament, which started in February and was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, on points difference from France after both teams finished on 18 points after winning four matches each.

Ireland came third, Scotland fourth, Wales fifth and Italy were bottom of the standings.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

