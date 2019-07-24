England win toss and bat against Ireland

England won the toss and chose to bat first in their four-day test match against Ireland starting at Lord's on Wednesday.

The match is a warmup for skipper Joe Root's men ahead of the Ashes series which starts next week at Edgbaston, while for Ireland it is their first test match against England.

England will give test debuts to World Cup winner Jason Roy, who will open the batting, and fast bowler Olly Stone.

Roy, one of four players in the England team who featured in the dramatic World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's this month, is the latest player to be tried at the top of the order.

He will open alongside Surrey team mate Rory Burns.

England are without fast bowler James Anderson, who suffered a calf muscle tear while playing for county side Lancashire and will be reassessed ahead of the first Ashes test.

Fast bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, part of the World Cup-winning one-day team, were also not available for selection due to injuries.

Ireland, captained by William Porterfield, are playing only their third test match.

Teams:

England - Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone

Ireland - Will Porterfield (captain), Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, Gary Wilson, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Stuart Thompson, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh

