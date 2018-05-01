England women's fullback Waterman announces retirement

England fullback and 2014 women's World Cup winner Danielle Waterman has announced her retirement from international rugby with immediate effect, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday.

REUTERS: England fullback and 2014 women's World Cup winner Danielle Waterman has announced her retirement from international rugby with immediate effect, the English Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who won 82 caps for her country and racked up 47 tries, has appeared in four World Cups and scored a try in the 2014 final when England beat Canada to win the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

"It has been an incredible journey and a true honour to be a Red Rose for the past 15 years," Waterman said in a statement.

"Its been a huge privilege to have not only played alongside and against some of the best players in the world, but to have been part of the huge development and progression of women's international rugby to date."

Waterman also played for the Team GB women's rugby sevens team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement