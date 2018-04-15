English championship leaders Wolves secure promotion to Premier League

English championship (second tier) leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

The Midlands club ended their six-year exile from the top flight without playing when close rivals Fulham could only draw 1-1 with Brentford, who equalised in the 94th minute.

Wolves, who have 92 points from 42 games, require a further four points from their final four games to win the title but have done enough mathematically to gain promotion.

The leaders have taken the division by storm this season although their promotion is not without controversy following their tie-up with Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes.

Mendes is the agent of head coach Nuno Espirito Santo and star players Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Ivan Cavaleiro. He also has a long association with Wolves owners Fosun International, who hold a stake in his company, and he advised them on the purchase of the club.

Rival Championship clubs were unhappy about the relationship, with Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani saying Wolves' transfer policy was "not legal and fair".

