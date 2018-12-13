English FA chief executive Glenn resigns

The chief executive of the Football Association, Martin Glenn, has resigned and will leave his role in May of next year, England's soccer body announce on Thursday.

Glenn, a former director at Leicester City, was appointed by the FA in March 2015 and oversaw the men's senior team's rise from a disappointing Euro 2016 campaign to a run to the World Cup semi-finals this year in Russia.

"On behalf of the Board of The FA, I would like to thank Martin for building and leading a senior management team that has transformed our organisation," chairman Greg Clarke said in an FA statement.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Martyn Herman)