English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

LONDON: All elite football matches in England, including the Premier League, were suspended until Apr 4 on Friday (Mar 13) due to the coronavirus pandemic, English football's governing bodies said in a joint statement.

The "unanimous" decision was made in a meeting on Friday, after Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, government, the FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19."

In a statement posted on its website, the Premier League added: "Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim is to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so.

"In this fast-moving environment, further updates will be provided when appropriate."

