English Premier League to restart on Jun 17: Reports

LONDON: The Premier League season is set to restart on Jun 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday (May 28).

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on Mar 9.

A spokesman for the Premier League, which stopped play in March, declined to comment as the meeting of 20 club officials was ongoing.



Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favour of a return to contact training on Wednesday and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. The matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of Jun 19-21.

