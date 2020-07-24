English Premiership criticises World Rugby's 'unilateral' calendar proposal

REUTERS: English Premiership chiefs have expressed concerns regarding World Rugby's decision to stage test matches in December as part of its revised international calendar for 2020.

World Rugby on Wednesday proposed a temporary international window following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, with this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship to take place over a six-week period between Nov 7-Dec 12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That would leave English top-flight clubs without their overseas players for one week of domestic matches and the opening round of the European Champions Cup as next season's Premiership is slated to start on Nov 20.

"Discussions between the Premiership and the Rugby Football Union on how to accommodate the needs of the international and club game in England during the global pandemic have been progressing positively," Premiership Rugby said in a statement.

"Premiership Rugby now urges World Rugby to restart the global discussions to unify the unions and professional leagues and agree to a temporary plan that works for all.

"We regret World Rugby's unilateral decision to impose changes in the international calendar on our clubs through a temporary amendment to regulation nine, when progress is being made with the RFU to reach a compromise for the benefit of all."

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Rugby proposed that the Six Nations Championship can resume at the end of October and the autumn internationals involving northern hemisphere teams can be played in Europe from Nov 14 to Dec 5.

The Premiership, which has nine rounds remaining, is due to resume on the weekend of Aug 14-16

The 2020-21 season will start on Nov 20, in a bid to be completed before the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa next July.

The recommendations to temporarily change the international window will be tabled at a virtual World Rugby Council meeting on Jul 30.

