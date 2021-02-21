Football: Everton end long wait for derby win over Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England: Everton enjoyed their first Premier League win at Liverpool since 1999 with a 2-0 victory at Anfield condemning Jurgen Klopp's fading champions to a fourth straight home defeat.

The win moved seventh-placed Everton, who had not won in 20 attempts in the league against their Merseyside rivals, level with Liverpool on 40 points.



Brazilian Richarlison put Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead in the third minute with a cool finish after a delightful through ball from James Rodriguez.

An 83rd minute penalty from substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson, after Dominic Calvert-Lewin was ruled to have been brought down by Trent Alexander-Arnold, made sure of the win for Everton.

Liverpool have not lost four home matches in a row in the league since 1923.



"I am very pleased for the club and the supporters. I hope for sure that they are going to celebrate tonight. It was a good performance. A lot of fight and spirit. I am really happy," Ancelotti said.



Ancelotti laughed at a television interviewer who asked if his team, seventh in the table and now level with Liverpool on 40 points, were challenging for the top four and Champions League football.

"Top four? No, no, wait," he said, keen to keep the focus on the pre-season goal of making it into the Europa League and the need to avoid more of those costly losses at Goodison Park.

"We have to find more consistency at home and we are working on this. We are fighting for Europe and now we are in a good position. This kind of performance helps to improve the belief of the team," he added.

It will also boost the belief of the Everton fans, who have not seen their team win a trophy for 26 years but who, for now, will be celebrating simply getting one over on their local rivals - something Ancelotti noted with typical understatement.

"It is a good gift for our supporters," he said.