Football: Last-gasp strike gives Everton 3-3 draw at Man United

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester United suffered a blow to their hopes of winning a first Premier League title since 2013 after Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored with the last kick of the game to earn Everton a 3-3 draw in a pulsating clash at Old Trafford on Saturday (Feb 6).

The result left United second in the standings on 45 points from 22 games, two behind leaders Manchester City who have two games in hand and visit fourth-placed champions Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes takes a free kick, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Alex Pantling)

Manchester United's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates. (Photo: Reuters/Martin Rickett)

An Edinson Cavani header and a sublime strike from Bruno Fernandes gave United a 2-0 lead in the first half before sloppy defending by the home side let Everton back into the match.

Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back in the 47th minute when he tapped in from close range after an error by United goalkeeper David De Gea and James Rodriguez levelled in the 52nd with a fine finish from 13m.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their third goal. (Photo: Reuters/Michael Regan)

Everton's James Rodriguez celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates, Feb 6, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Alex Pantling)

Scott McTominay, who netted a volley in United's 9-0 rout of Southampton at Old Trafford on Tuesday, put them back in front in the 71st minute when he rose among a cluster of players to head home a Luke Shaw cross.

With stoppage time ticking, Everton won a free kick in midfield and Calvert-Lewin stunned United as he poked a floated cross past De Gea from five metres to leave Everton sixth on 37 points from 21 games.

