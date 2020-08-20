Football: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend as Man City, Man Utd sit out

LONDON: Leeds' first Premier League game for 16 years will see Marcelo Bielsa's men travel to defending champions Liverpool, while Manchester City and Manchester United will miss the opening weekend to give them extra time to recover from a late end to the 2019/20 season.

All sides were guaranteed by the football authorities to have at least 30 days off between the two seasons after the late finish to the campaign caused by a three-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City and United were eliminated from the Champions League and Europa League respectively last weekend, three weeks after the end of the Premier League season.

United will now kick off the season at home to Crystal Palace on Sep 19, and City will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for their opener on the same day.



Chelsea and Wolves will start their seasons on Sep 14 after they too were involved in European competition into August.

The Blues will travel to Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves will visit Sheffield United.



Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool then travel to Chelsea for their second game of the season before hosting FA Cup champions Arsenal.



Leeds are back in the top-flight for the first time since 2003/04, but could not have asked for a tougher start, on Sep 12 against the champions who have not lost a league game at Anfield in more than three years.

Tottenham host Everton, Arsenal travel to newly-promoted Fulham and Chelsea are away to Brighton on the opening weekend.

City and Liverpool are scheduled to meet on the weekends of Nov 7 at the Etihad and Feb 6 at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men do not face traditional rivals Manchester United until 2021 with the Red Devils visiting Anfield on Jan 16 and Liverpool heading to Old Trafford on May 1.

The first major derby of the season is set for Oct 17 when Everton host Liverpool, while the two Manchester derbies are scheduled for the weekends of Dec 12 and Mar 6.



The season, which will not have a winter break, will conclude on May 23, less than three weeks before the start of the rescheduled European Championships.



The fixtures for the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 Premier League season are as follows:

Aug 12 (10pm Singapore time)

- Crystal Palace v Southampton

- Fulham v Arsenal

- Liverpool v Leeds Utd

- Spurs v Everton

- West Brom v Leicester City

- West Ham v Newcastle Utd

Aug 14 (3am Singapore time)

- Brighton v Chelsea

- Sheffield Utd v Wolves