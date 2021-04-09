Football: United's Rashford still bothered by foot injury, says Solskjaer

LONDON: Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was substituted in the second half of Thursday's (Apr 8) 2-0 Europa League win against Granada due to a lingering foot injury, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Rashford netted his 20th goal in all competitions with his superb first-half strike before Bruno Fernandes scored from a stoppage-time penalty to put the Premier League club in the driving seat before the second leg of the quarter-final.

Solskjaer said Rashford was replaced by Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani in the 65th minute as a precaution and that he should be ready for Sunday's trip to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

"... his foot is a bit sore, so we didn't want to aggravate that too much," Solskjaer said.

"It is the same thing as before. He has not recovered from it.

"Hopefully it's not gotten any worse from this. He should be ready for Sunday."

The Norwegian said he replaced defender Luke Shaw with Alex Telles at the start of the second half due to a similar reason.

"I had to protect Luke but I think and hope he should be ready for the weekend," Solskjaer said.

United will be without Shaw, captain Harry Maguire and midfielder Scott McTominay for the second leg after they all picked up bookings on Thursday.