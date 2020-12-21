Football: Mourinho unhappy with Spurs' attitude in Leicester defeat

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho questioned the attitude of some of his players following Sunday's 2-0 home defeat by Leicester City in the Premier League.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in first-half stoppage time after defender Serge Aurier clattered into Wesley Fofana, and Jamie Vardy converted from the spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An own goal from Spurs' Toby Alderweireld in the second half sealed the win for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Mourinho said Aurier should have been more aware of the situation but did not blame the defeat on his reckless challenge.

"I would describe it as a mistake," Mourinho told Sky Sports. "You have to know where you are and know that you are inside the box and the player is going away from your goal without any kind of danger.

"Serge was phenomenal against Liverpool, probably our best player but today he made this mistake. Did this mistake cost us the three points? I think it is unfair to say that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mourinho said that while it was unfair to point the finger at Aurier there were others in the team who did not show the right attitude.

"If I have to talk about individuals, I could go in other directions where the attitude was not the attitude that I like," he added.

The defeat saw Spurs drop to fifth on 25 points, six adrift of leaders Liverpool. They next face Stoke City in the League Cup on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)