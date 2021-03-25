Football: Premier League 2021-22 season to kick off on Aug 14

LONDON: The 2021-22 Premier League season will begin on Aug 14 and end on May 22 following an agreement with shareholders, the English top-flight said in a statement on Thursday (Mar 25).

The final match round of the campaign will take place on May 22, 2022 when all games will kick off simultaneously, it added.

The English Football League's (EFL) 2021-22 season begins on Aug 6 with a televised game to start the campaign. A majority of matches from the opening weekend will be held the following day, the EFL announced earlier this month.