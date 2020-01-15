Football: Tottenham sign Benfica's Fernandes on 18-month loan deal

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur have signed Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan deal with the option of making the transfer permanent, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday (Jan 15).

Fernandes, who can also operate as a forward, was a member of the Benfica squad last season that won the Portuguese Primeira Liga title.

The 21-year-old has also played twice for the Portugal senior team after making his debut in 2018 and has made more than 60 appearances for various age group teams, winning the Under-17 Euros in 2016.

The transfer could pave the way for the potential departure of Christian Eriksen - who has been linked with a move to Serie A side Inter Milan - before his contract expires at the end of the season.

Spurs, eighth in the league standings, travel to Watford on Saturday.

