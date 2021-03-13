Equine herpes virus forces cancellation of World Cup finals: FEI

REUTERS: The show jumping and dressage World Cup finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, have been cancelled in a bid to contain the spread of the Equine herpes virus, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced on Friday.

The virus, which does not affect humans, can cause respiratory infection and fever, and in some cases neurological symptoms can appear and lead to the horse's death.

"The FEI has today extended the shutdown of international events in mainland Europe for a further two weeks, up to and including 11 April 2021, in order to contain the spread of the Equine Herpes Virus (EHV-1 – neurological form) outbreak," the FEI said in a statement.

"Sadly the shutdown means cancellation of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final & FEI Dressage World Cup Final 2021 in Gothenburg, which were due to be held from 31 March – 4 April 2021."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)