Erdogan blames 'racist trend' in France for Champions League incident

Sport

Erdogan blames 'racist trend' in France for Champions League incident

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.

Turkish President Erdogan talks during a news conference in Ankara
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 30, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

Bookmark

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.

"This approach is unforgivable. Our determined stance will continue. (...) France has become a country where racist rhetoric, actions are intensified," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

On Tuesday, Istanbul Basaksehir's players, closely followed by their opponents Paris St Germain, walked off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused a Romanian match official of racism.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark