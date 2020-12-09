Erdogan blames 'racist trend' in France for Champions League incident

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the racist incident during the Champions League soccer game between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir was a fresh expression of racist trends in France.

"This approach is unforgivable. Our determined stance will continue. (...) France has become a country where racist rhetoric, actions are intensified," Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Istanbul Basaksehir's players, closely followed by their opponents Paris St Germain, walked off the pitch during a Champions League soccer game on Tuesday after the Turkish club accused a Romanian match official of racism.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)