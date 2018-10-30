Ericsson to switch from F1 to IndyCar

Swedish Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson will switch to the U.S. IndyCar series in 2019 with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (SPM) while continuing as a reserve for Sauber, SPM announced on Tuesday.

Oct 21, 2018; Austin, TX, USA; Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley (28) of New Zealand (left) and Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson (9) of Sweden (right) walk in the driver's parade before the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. PHOTO: Reuters/ Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old is being replaced in Sauber's F1 race lineup by 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen alongside Italian rookie Antonio Giovinazzi, with Charles Leclerc leaving for Ferrari.

"It feels like a perfect step for me and my career after five years in F1. I can't wait to start work with SPM and all the people in the team which I've heard a lot of good things about," Ericsson said in a statement.

SPM said the Swede would take their number seven car.

"We think he and James (Hinchcliffe) will be a good fit to push one another and fight for those wins," said co-owner Sam Schmidt.

