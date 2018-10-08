Eriksen injury could be recurring problem - Denmark coach

Tottenham Hotspur could suffer another injury setback after Denmark manager Age Hareide suggested that playmaker Christian Eriksen's stomach problem could be a chronic condition.

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur could suffer another injury setback after Denmark manager Age Hareide suggested that playmaker Christian Eriksen's stomach problem could be a chronic condition.

The 26-year-old has not played since his club's 2-1 Premier League win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sept. 22.

Advertisement

Spurs had expected Eriksen to return after this week's international break but Hareide said it was unlikely the midfielder would travel for the Nations League match against Ireland on Saturday.

"Christian has an abdominal problem... Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fears that," the Norwegian told Denmark's Canal 9.

"It may not happen to Christian. We have two important matches in November as well. We'll look at him, but I do not think we'll see Christian in Dublin."

Spurs found out last week that their Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen may be out for longer than expected with a hamstring problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Premier League side are also without Mousa Dembele (thigh), Dele Alli (hamstring) and Serge Aurier (thigh) due to injury.

Denmark face Austria in a friendly in Herning three days after the Ireland game.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge, editing by Ed Osmond)